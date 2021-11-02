Teach students the truth, good and bad

For about 18 years, I taught adult students all five subjects of general educational development (GED). Four of my students earned valedictorian honors at Hawkeye Community College.

I particularly enjoyed teaching them social studies. The concepts of taxation without representation, the three/fifths compromise, the Missouri Compromise, the Dred Scott Supreme Court decision, Manifest Destiny and Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision were some of my favorite social studies topics.

In today’s environment with critical race theory (more about the later), these concepts would be considered forbidden to teach by the far-right extremists. They are all about how white men treated people unlike themselves. Many years ago, many white people in general considered themselves superior to people of color.

I also enjoyed teaching my students about Brown v. the Board of Education (Topeka), the Civil Rights Act and the failure of the Equal Rights Act. The Brown decision by the Supreme Court effectively reversed the terrible Plessy v. Ferguson decision.

In conclusion, I believe critical race theory does not exist. American history exists, including the bad things that occurred as well as the good things.

Kent Guild, Waterloo

