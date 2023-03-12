So what's wrong with respect and integrity? How come there is not much of these in our culture today? Today's culture doesn't know the meaning of those words -- respect and integrity. I come from a generation that knows them and practices them. What we teach and show our children will determine what the next generation will be like.

We need to teach and show by example what respect and integrity mean (not that they can have a sex change or what kind of sex partner they will have. That can come after graduation.) Teach a class on respect and integrity first! Make it required! What's wrong with requiring a class in respect and integrity every year of a student's life?

You people reading this, wake up, get involved! Doesn't that make sense? So what's wrong with respect and integrity?

Sonny Hoffman, Aurora