I was shocked and sickened to read that Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing that if one Iowa school removes a book, all schools will have to remove the book. During her remarks to Moms for Liberty, a national group that advocates for parents' rights in public education, Reynolds said there is a need “to restore sanity, to make sure our schools are a place of learning and not indoctrination.” The group is pushing for public schools to not only be more transparent with curriculum and library materials, but for schools to remove library books and classroom materials that they find objectionable. Almost exclusively, the subject matter of the materials that are challenged have to deal with LGBTQ people or issues, or discussions of race. Unfortunately, parents are not always willing or able to love their children unconditionally, and to remove the support of teachers and counselors will further isolate, repress, and shame an already marginalized group of students. We should be teaching our children to think independently and live their lives authentically; this requires courage and compassionate support from the adults in their lives. This will literally save lives of vulnerable youths.