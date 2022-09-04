 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taxpayers will foot the bill

LTE

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Whenever the president or administration officials are asked who will pay for this program, they dodge the question by shifting to the familiar argument that the Trump tax cuts only benefited the rich, while their student loan forgiveness program benefits everyone. But that doesn’t add up.

Ultimately, it’s the taxpayers who pay for any government program. So, if the wealthy will pay less taxes because of the Trump tax cuts, that means that middle and lower income taxpayers will pay a larger share of the $300 billion to $1 trillion worth of the student loan forgiveness, right?

Peter Voorhees, Cedar Falls

 

