Taxpayers shouldn't fund critical race theory in schools

Cedar Falls property taxpayers: Insert https://sites.google.com/cfschools.org/equity/home. Clicking on “Staff,” read 24 pages created by ADL.

April 12, “The Anti-Defamation League is no longer about protecting Jews,” by Andrea Widburg. “B'nai B'rith, a Jewish service organization, founded the Anti-Defamation League in 1913 to fight anti-Semitism. However, perhaps because most Jews are Democrats, the organization has drifted from its mission. Now, under the leadership of Jonathan Greenblatt, a former Obama administration official, the ADL is just another arrow in the Democrat party quiver.”

Click on “Students.” See “Racial Equity Tools Glossary.” Read “The Critical Race Theory movement considers many of the same issues that conventional civil rights and ethnic studies take up, but places them in a broader perspective that includes economics, history, and even feelings and the unconscious. Unlike traditional civil rights, which embraces incrementalism and step by step progress, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and principles of constitutional law.”