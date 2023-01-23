Taxpayers should not be forced to fund religious indoctrination

Kim Reynolds and Republicans want to spend over $300 million of taxpayer funds every year on private education to give families “choice.” Families may already choose open enrollment, home schooling, dual-enrollment, charter, online or private schools.

No, let’s call this what it is, a scheme for state support of private schools, lacking transparency and accountability to taxpayers.

Most Iowa taxpayers don’t know that we currently provide well over $50 million annually in direct payments, reimbursements, services or tax credits for nonpublic education. All but a handful of the 188 nonpublic schools identify as Catholic or Christian. Iowans choose whether or not to follow a religion. But aid for religious schools forces all taxpayers to support religious indoctrination in those schools. Polls consistently show the majority of Iowans do not support using taxpayer dollars for private schooling.

We’re supposed to have separation of church and state in this country, a concept ignored by our governor and legislators. Their job is to work for the common good of Iowans, including maintaining a strong public education system for all, not to prop up selective schools established for religious indoctrination.

Maureen White, Cedar Falls