In the disgusting midst of worthless, multi-million dollar, politically propagandizing campaigns, I respectfully submit this fundamental question to all fellow Americans, especially taxpayers. Why?

Why would anyone with reasonable mental capacity even remotely consider voting for anyone affiliated with the D.C. Congress, past, present or future -- given their systemic dysfunction and reprehensible performance over 20+ years?

Granted, plentiful blame is attributable to the hoax executive branch's executive officers, but the epic failures in federal governing sits squarely in the lap of the DC congresses. Congress literally owns the near $33 trillion of staggering, unsustainable debt ($98,000 per person). For 21 consecutive years inept congresses have spent more than they took in, creating $33 trillion of debt, doubling in 10 years.

Of course, Congress also owns the border debacle, perhaps the most epic failure of governing in U.S. history, forever changing the fabric of our great nation.

Congress -- The absolute worst place to seek management expertise. They've earned terminations, not entrusted votes.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo