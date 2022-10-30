Taxpayer money should not support private schools

The rosy picture Gov. Reynolds is trying to portray for her private school voucher program is not so rosy at all. Private schools do not have to provide for special needs students. Behavioral problem students are not part of the private school system as they do not have assistance to those challenges. There would be a lot of unmet needs, a lot of students with no place to go. The public schools serve all students -- those with special needs, those with behavior problems, those who speak a second language, those who are gifted, those who are twice exceptional -- all students. Question, Gov. Reynolds: If private schools are not an option for all students, why should taxpayer money go to support them? Answer: It shouldn’t.