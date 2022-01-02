 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Taxpayer dollars shouldn't support '1619 Project'

  • 0
LTE

As taxpayer in Black Hawk County, I don't want any school district to use my tax dollars to teach the "1619 Project." This book is filled with false history and is misleading in history. When I read that they are going to allow this woke agenda in our schools, it showed me they are not concerned with teaching our children but want to indoctrinate them. It's time to put a stop to it. Parents, go to school board meetings and say no to this! If I had kids in school today I would pull them out and put them in a school that that puts their education first, not a system that wants teach their liberal views.

Thomas Menuey, Evansdale

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

God bless Donald Trump

God bless Donald Trump

Just curious. Democrats and most two-faced rhinos have been calling Donald Trump a dictator and actually categorized him as another Hitler.

Biden turns his back on farmers

Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News