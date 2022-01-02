Taxpayer dollars shouldn't support '1619 Project'

As taxpayer in Black Hawk County, I don't want any school district to use my tax dollars to teach the "1619 Project." This book is filled with false history and is misleading in history. When I read that they are going to allow this woke agenda in our schools, it showed me they are not concerned with teaching our children but want to indoctrinate them. It's time to put a stop to it. Parents, go to school board meetings and say no to this! If I had kids in school today I would pull them out and put them in a school that that puts their education first, not a system that wants teach their liberal views.