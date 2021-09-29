Tax code should be simple and fair

Democrats and their liberal allies want to redistribute the wealth of our republic by imposing unprecedented tax burdens on the so-called wealthy. Karl Marx would be proud.

I join my friends at the tax foundation in calling for simplicity: Tax codes should be easy for taxpayers to comply with and for governments to administer and enforce.

Neutrality: Taxes should neither encourage nor discourage personal or business decisions. The purpose of taxes is to raise needed revenue, not to favor or punish specific industries, activities, and products. Minimizing tax preferences broadens the tax base so the government can raise sufficient revenue with lower rates.

Stability: Taxpayers deserve consistency and predictability in the tax code. Governments should avoid enacting temporary tax laws, including tax holidays, amnesties, and retroactive changes, and strive to establish stable revenue sources.

Transparency: Tax policies should clearly and plainly define what taxpayers must pay and when they must pay it.

Hiding tax burdens in complex structures should be avoided. Additionally, any changes to the tax code could be made with careful considerations, input, and open hearings.

That shouldn’t be difficult even for a Democrat.