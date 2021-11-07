Tax churches to pay for health care

Tax all the churches to pay for universal health care. It's what God would have wanted.
Randall Gann, Waterloo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Tax all the churches to pay for universal health care. It's what God would have wanted.
Randall Gann, Waterloo
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
For about 18 years, I taught adult students all five subjects of general educational development (GED). Four of my students earned valedictori…
Do you trust what you have seen, heard, or read from mainstream media sources? Why?
As a 20 year retiree from John Deere I would like to express my heartfelt and total support for striking UAW members.
Senators Grassley, Ernst, Rep. Hinson:
In response to “No Doonesbury Fan,” I am not necessarily a fan either but find it ludicrous and hypocritical you would cite a comic strip for …
Now, if Doonesbury "comic" strip creator Gary Trudeau makes a Trump face out of his round, spikey virus character, he can kill two birds with …
It is so refreshing to see and read of so many in Waterloo and surrounding communities going out of their way to do nice things and show suppo…
The right to vote is the right upon which all our other rights depend. It is the only right that gives the powerless power over the powerful a…
Progressives have taken over the schools at nearly every education level. Big Tech (Twitter, Facebook, etc) silences those that disagree with …
In reference to the guest column by Denny McCabe, “By all means, let’s teach the facts about white men,” in the Oct. 26 Courier:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.