Joe Biden did not make much mention of the Supreme Court in the State of the Union address. The Supreme Court is now an afterthought. It was the court of last resort for those looking for justice. It used to play an essential role in ensuring that each branch of government recognizes the limits of its own power. Now the power of the Supreme Court rests in the populist politics of the far right. There is no need to fret about the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is now just a populist exercise. Trump failed the United States in removing the sense of law. So long Supreme Court, it was nice to know ya.