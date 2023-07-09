The Supreme Court took a stand against modernity with the Dobbs decision and overturned Roe v. Wade. Rights and protections that women and their doctors depended on disappeared. The rights of Americans were retracted.

The same can be said about the 303 Creative decision June 30. The majority of justices stood against progress and codified discrimination against LGBTQ people in public accommodations. Forget the 40+ years of precedent that upheld laws protecting vulnerable populations. Our rights were again retracted.

What do such decisions do but to push us apart as a society? Instead of treating everyone with civility and fairness, we can pick and choose. Instead of neighbors and fellow citizens, we become isolated individuals. No wonder people feel anxious, depressed, lost.

Laws like the anti-trans bills passed this year and decisions like today's won't make LGBTQ people disappear. They won't return America to a pre-Stonewall era where LGBTQ people must stay hidden or face condemnation, shunning or violence.

I dread the day I see sign that LGBTQ customers aren’t welcome. I will know for certain who in my community supports discrimination, and I will never patronize them again. The business and I, and society, will be all the poorer for it.

Brian Bruening, Elkader