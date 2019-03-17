RON WHEELER
CEDAR FALLS -- In reading Roger White’s paid letter in the March 10 newspaper, I was confused by his comments, stating Walt Rogers had implied a series of reasons for supporting him. The follow-up sentence was rather garbled with words like vindictive, bullies and Cedar Valley suffering if Rogers didn’t get elected. To me, none of that was implied. Walt has made a very clear statement the Cedar Valley would be better represented by electing an experienced Republican into the Iowa Senate where the R party has a majority. Anyone who follows legislation in Iowa’s Statehouse knows the minority party does not ignite much legislative action.
White states Rogers ignored a petition from hundreds of public employees who didn’t want to lose their broad collective bargaining rights. My understanding is Walt responded to hundreds if not thousands of voters who wished to restrict bargaining to fewer items. White then suggests Rogers’ efforts resulted in cutting funding for public schools. That seems spurious, as the Legislature has granted K-12 education budget increases annually from 1.0 percent to 2.5 percent consistently during Walt’s time in Des Moines. I’m assuming educators consider it a reduction if their budget request is cut while the House wrestles with balancing and managing the statewide budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.