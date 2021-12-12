 Skip to main content
Support the Innocence Project

As a student attending East High School, I wanted to make aware that there is an ongoing organization called the Innocence Project. As I studied over this, I learned many things that these amazing people do. This organization helps people who have been convicted unjustly, and who never did anything to deserve to be incarcerated in the first place. This greatly impacts various communities and helps improve the police services. It also prevents further false accusations. I hope that this organization continues to be successful in everything that they do. I would once again like to say thank you to the founders of the organization, Barry C. Scheck and Peter Neufeld, and to all other contributors for helping the unjustly convicted and their families.

Daysy Lopez, Waterloo

 

