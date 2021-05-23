Support the Beyond Pink Team's efforts

Many thanks to our sponsors and supporters. 2020 was a difficult year for all, but the Beyond Pink Team was blessed to continue to receive donations and sponsorships. Unfortunately, 2020 into 2021 has not seen a decrease in the diagnosis of breast cancer and the financial need of those individuals. In fact, the pandemic has contributed to greater financial need.

In 2020, the Beyond Pink Fund provided grants totaling over $77,000 to assist 85 individuals living with breast cancer. To date in 2021, we have assisted 70 individuals with grants totaling over $58,500. Clearly there is a significant increase in need. The Beyond Pink Fund continues to receive applications weekly for financial assistance for the newly diagnosed and those living with breast cancer.

The Beyond Pink Team would greatly benefit from any donations to our fund so we can continue to meet the needs of these individuals. Donations can be made through our website: www.beyondpinkteam.org utilizing Venmo or PayPal, or can be mailed directly to Treasurer, Beyond Pink Team, 3453 Kingswood Place, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Jeanne Olson, Waterloo

