LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support quality candidates, Waterloo councilwoman says

Serving on the Waterloo City Council has been one of my greatest honors. It was with great sadness that my family and I realized that I could not continue to serve in this capacity, however my resignation does not mean that I no longer care about my city and its residents. I will continue to find other ways to serve! Most immediately, I have sought out candidates who love this city and have found dedicated candidates who are smart, honest and committed -- John Chiles (Ward 1), Nia Wilder (Ward 3), Ray Feuss (Ward 5) and Rob Nichols (at-large).

All of these candidates have impressed me with their commitment to hard work and have already demonstrated their dedication to our city in numerous ways -- by already serving effectively on the City Council and/or other important boards, supporting vital initiatives and giving of themselves to activities important to our city’s vitality -- attributes I do not see in the other candidates.

Please do your homework. Study the accomplishments, integrity, and abilities of the candidates. When you do, I am confident that you will join me in supporting John Chiles, Nia Wilder, Ray Feuss and Rob Nichols.

Sharon Juon, Waterloo

