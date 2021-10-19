Support quality candidates, Waterloo councilwoman says

Serving on the Waterloo City Council has been one of my greatest honors. It was with great sadness that my family and I realized that I could not continue to serve in this capacity, however my resignation does not mean that I no longer care about my city and its residents. I will continue to find other ways to serve! Most immediately, I have sought out candidates who love this city and have found dedicated candidates who are smart, honest and committed -- John Chiles (Ward 1), Nia Wilder (Ward 3), Ray Feuss (Ward 5) and Rob Nichols (at-large).

All of these candidates have impressed me with their commitment to hard work and have already demonstrated their dedication to our city in numerous ways -- by already serving effectively on the City Council and/or other important boards, supporting vital initiatives and giving of themselves to activities important to our city’s vitality -- attributes I do not see in the other candidates.

Please do your homework. Study the accomplishments, integrity, and abilities of the candidates. When you do, I am confident that you will join me in supporting John Chiles, Nia Wilder, Ray Feuss and Rob Nichols.

Sharon Juon, Waterloo

