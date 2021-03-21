Support our Waterloo police, and the griffin

My maiden name is Griffin and the griffin is our family crest. It heralds all the positive attributes that any organization would be proud to be affiliated. Now a small group of Waterloo citizens are asking to have the griffin removed and replaced with something else. Will putting a picture of the Fourth Street bridge make these citizens feel any less fearful when a police car, lights flashing, pulls up to their home or pulls their vehicle over? I do not think so. It is the job the police perform, not the logo they display. What makes people, even me, scared is having a police presence stopping us and asking questions that could eventually end up with a ticket, apprehension, or arrest. Please, let us look at this issue logically.