Support our veterans on Memorial Day

Even in today’s divisive political climate, one thing most Iowans support is making sure veterans have the support and care they deserve. As we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, I wonder why Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against bills to support veterans.

The EVEST Act (Ensuring Veterans' Smooth Transition Act) ) automatically enrolls veterans into the VA health care system when their active duty ends. This bill eliminates red tape, the waiting period for approval, and any gap in veterans having their health care needs met. Thanks to bipartisan support in Congress, the EVEST Act is now law.

Hinson also voted against the bipartisan Honoring our Pact Act. This act helps the soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who were exposed to toxins and airborne hazards from burn pits. These burn pits were used to dispose of waste and were common practice since the first Gulf War. Exposed soldiers are now dealing with cancers, lung diseases, and countless chronic, disabling diseases. The Honoring our Pact Act will automatically qualify veterans for VA health care and disability benefits.

As we honor our military men and women this Memorial Day, I just don’t understand how Hinson could vote against our veterans.

Karen Pratte, Waterville

