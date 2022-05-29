 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support our veterans on Memorial Day

  • 0
LTE

Even in today’s divisive political climate, one thing most Iowans support is making sure veterans have the support and care they deserve. As we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, I wonder why Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against bills to support veterans.

The EVEST Act (Ensuring Veterans' Smooth Transition Act) ) automatically enrolls veterans into the VA health care system when their active duty ends. This bill eliminates red tape, the waiting period for approval, and any gap in veterans having their health care needs met. Thanks to bipartisan support in Congress, the EVEST Act is now law.

Hinson also voted against the bipartisan Honoring our Pact Act. This act helps the soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who were exposed to toxins and airborne hazards from burn pits. These burn pits were used to dispose of waste and were common practice since the first Gulf War. Exposed soldiers are now dealing with cancers, lung diseases, and countless chronic, disabling diseases. The Honoring our Pact Act will automatically qualify veterans for VA health care and disability benefits.

People are also reading…

As we honor our military men and women this Memorial Day, I just don’t understand how Hinson could vote against our veterans.

Karen Pratte, Waterville

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life cycle of democracies

The life cycle of democracies

About the time our original 13 states adopted the new Constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of…

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

President Donald Trump did not create the Democrats' hate. He exposed it. He did not create the media's bias. He exposed it. He did not create…

Liberal media lies about Trump

Liberal media lies about Trump

Long before Donald Trump was sworn into office the liberal media started lying about him. With all of the crazy stuff going on all over the wo…

Abortion violates God's laws

Abortion violates God's laws

In response to Roe v. Wade, it should never have been allowed. The people who want this are breaking two laws: 1) Thou shall not kill; and 2) …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News