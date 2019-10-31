JOSH WILSON
ARLINGTON, Va. --- When I ran for school board in 2007 as a young 19-year-old just fresh out of high school, Lyle Schmitt was one of the few elected officials who encouraged and supported me. This wasn’t surprising because Lyle has a long history of supporting the youth in Waterloo. Now, having graduated from college, served in a governor’s administration, and worked with countless elected officials across Iowa, I’m pleased to offer my support for Lyle’s re-election.
Waterloo is blessed to have a leader like Lyle serving on their school board. He understands that our students are the future and he works tirelessly to ensure that they have new and exciting opportunities in Waterloo. He was instrumental in the success of the new Waterloo Schools Career Academy which is revolutionizing education not only in Waterloo but Black Hawk County as well. A clear champion for students, Lyle is also a fierce advocate for the taxpayers. Throughout his tenure on the board, he has demonstrated that he is a fiscally responsible steward of tax dollars. On Tuesday please vote to continue the great progress of the Waterloo Schools by re-electing Lyle Schmitt!
