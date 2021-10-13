Support Frank Darrah for Cedar Falls City Council

Experience. New ideas. Vision Those are the reasons to support Frank Darrah again for the Cedar Falls City Council. He has been involved in local activities including Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning for 38 years. He has been on the council since 2006 -- a strong contrast to others on the council where nobody else has more than four years of experience. We need new ideas, but we also must have experience to consider what has been tried before and what does or does not work. By coupling new ideas with his vast experience, Frank offers Cedar Falls a continuing great vision for the future.
As a resident of Waterloo, I also like that he has a total Cedar Valley focus. His wife, Cary, is president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley -- our combined Chamber of Commerce. We need cooperation between Waterloo and Cedar Falls for the continued growth of the entire Cedar Valley.
Please support Frank Darrah for the Cedar Falls City Council in the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
Willard & Kay Jenkins, Waterloo