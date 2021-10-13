Support Frank Darrah for Cedar Falls City Council

Experience. New ideas. Vision Those are the reasons to support Frank Darrah again for the Cedar Falls City Council. He has been involved in local activities including Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning for 38 years. He has been on the council since 2006 -- a strong contrast to others on the council where nobody else has more than four years of experience. We need new ideas, but we also must have experience to consider what has been tried before and what does or does not work. By coupling new ideas with his vast experience, Frank offers Cedar Falls a continuing great vision for the future.