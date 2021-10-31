Support for UAW strikers is heartening

It is so refreshing to see and read of so many in Waterloo and surrounding communities going out of their way to do nice things and show support for UAW members during this strike.

I remember before the strike of ’86, I was working in a restaurant downtown and was talking to the owner about concerns for families and businesses if there was a long strike. He said, “Oh, I’ll be all right, John Deere workers have no impact on my business.”

Not one bit of compassion for the workers or their families. I was one of those families and was working to help keep us going and have a little extra. What would this guy know about fair wages? He was paying me $1.75/hour. That did include tips that had to be split three ways.

I would like to thank the people who are going out of their way to show support and generosity to a great bunch of UAW workers have lived here and helped to support many businesses here.

If all you can do is drive by the picket line and honk that is also appreciated.

Sue Fuhrmann, Evansdale

