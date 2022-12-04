Support for Koats 4 Kids is appreciated

Hundreds of low-income kids living in Black Hawk County will be warm and dry this winter because of the generous donations our community members shared with our Koats 4 Kids project. Our donors have made a commitment to make sure our kids have the appropriate winter gear. One donor said “no child should be cold,” and we could not agree more!
School staff gratefully thanks our donors because:
- It makes it possible for kids to get two very important things from recess with friends: warmth and joy.
- Allows children to go out at recess and enjoy fun with their friends.
- It is a blessing to our families and allows them to focus their limited funds on other necessities.
- Without the proper winter gear it can make the walk to school nearly impossible so some students elect to stay home missing classes, getting behind in credits and possibly even graduating on time.
Our kids thank you too: “It’s the warmest coat I own” and “It’s so pretty, I love it!”; “This is my first new coat” and “People are really nice.”
You can be a part of this project too: www.Facebook.com/Koats4KidsWaterloo for more information. Thanks!
Julie Ehlers, Waterloo