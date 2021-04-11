Support expansion of E15 in Iowa

Over a year ago, COVID-19 brought about some very significant changes to our lives. Some changes, like plexiglass barriers at restaurants, will likely endure. Others can’t be gone fast enough, especially when it comes to limiting interactions with loved ones. Change, as the old adage goes, is the only real constant in life.

On the question of E15 though, Iowa is ready to make a lasting change. There is no reason to wait. E15 is a high-octane fuel blend that contains 15% ethanol as opposed to the traditional 10%. I encourage our lawmakers to stand with Gov. Kim Reynolds to ensure access to this lower-cost option at the pump.

Currently, 248 locations in Iowa offer E15, and most of our existing fuel infrastructure is already compatible with the blend. Making it a standard option is the right thing to do, and it could inject a surge of economic growth in our rural and urban communities.

We need our legislators to support statewide access to E15. Iowa is America’s top biofuel producer, and no one is better positioned to showcase the path to higher blends.

Vic Miller, Oelwein

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0