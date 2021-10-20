Support Carole Yates for Cedar Falls Council Ward 3

We support Carole Yates for Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3 because:
- She wants to be a positive voice to help move Cedar Falls forward.
- She will look at data/evidence on all Cedar Falls issues and make decisions based on facts.
- She has specific ideas to help strengthen the partnerships between the city and UNI.
- She wants to help Cedar Falls be better prepared for severe weather events.
- She's a good listener to all of us.
Vote yes for Yates, Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3, on Nov. 2.
Hamid Amjadi & Michelle Buchan
Adam Butler & Theresa Dethlefs
Keith & Mary Jane Crew
Sarah Eastman
Frank Esser & Pam Trelstad
Jo Ann Finkenbinder
Jan & John Hanish
Kate Kitzman
Beth & Dave Kivett
Roger Kueter
John & Mick Runchey
Dee & Walt Senchina
Dave & Dee Vandeventer
Lauri & Jim Young
Jack Yates