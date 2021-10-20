 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Support Carole Yates for Cedar Falls Council Ward 3

We support Carole Yates for Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3 because:

  • She wants to be a positive voice to help move Cedar Falls forward.
  • She will look at data/evidence on all Cedar Falls issues and make decisions based on facts.
  • She has specific ideas to help strengthen the partnerships between the city and UNI.
  • She wants to help Cedar Falls be better prepared for severe weather events.
  • She's a good listener to all of us.

Vote yes for Yates, Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3, on Nov. 2.

Hamid Amjadi & Michelle Buchan

Adam Butler & Theresa Dethlefs

Keith & Mary Jane Crew

Sarah Eastman

Frank Esser & Pam Trelstad

Jo Ann Finkenbinder

Jan & John Hanish

Kate Kitzman

Beth & Dave Kivett

Roger Kueter

John & Mick Runchey

Dee & Walt Senchina

Dave & Dee Vandeventer

Lauri & Jim Young

Jack Yates

