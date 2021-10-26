Support candidates who look to the future

Is being called racist a hate crime? No! That's ludicrous, irresponsible, and a moral failing on anyone that would make that knowingly ignorant and foolish claim. Simply a cry for attention.

Is a candidate skipping an NAACP mayoral forum a hate crime? No. Not that anyone ever made that claim. However, it's the perfect way for candidates to show that they don't care about the people of color in our community or their concerns.

The racism the candidates have stoked with the financial assistance of the racist dark money political group that has endorsed them, who's entire goal is to reverse and never again implement reforms to change the racist policing policies in Waterloo which harm people of color disproportionately and also raise our taxes, is extremely racist, wrong, and just bad for business.

When it comes to who I am voting for, I plan to support the candidates that are talking about the future of our city. The candidates who are doing the work of bringing people together. The candidates who celebrate our city's diversity and champion our successes while simultaneously recognizing and addressing our concerns. This election is an easy decision when you look into your heart.

Logun Buckley, Waterloo

