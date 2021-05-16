Support bill protecting seniors' finances

While this bill will not prevent all financial fraud, it will give seniors another line of defense to protect them and their retirement savings. State Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen and his staff reached out to the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Iowa to help create legislation making financial exploitation of the elderly and vulnerable a crime for the first time in Iowa. Elder abuse takes many forms: physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, and financial. The vast majority of financial exploitation isn’t perpetrated by strangers, but by family members, care-givers, or neighbors and often goes unreported due to fear or embarrassment. The need for this legislation was heightened due to COVID-19 as so many vulnerable older Iowans have remained isolated in their homes. Please join your NAIFA-Iowa insurance agent or adviser by contacting Gov. Reynold’s office this week. Ask Reynolds to sign this important bipartisan legislation protecting the financial security of elderly and vulnerable Iowans.