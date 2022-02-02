Support bill making financial exploitation of seniors a crime

I applaud the Iowa State Senate Judiciary Committee for advancing Senate File 522. This important legislation would create a criminal offense of "financial exploitation against an older individual" and would treat assault or theft against older Iowans as serious crimes. Elder abuse takes many forms, but financial exploitation is most prevalent.

Perpetrators are sometimes strangers, but abusers are more often known and trusted, including family members. Please join forces with law enforcement, financial institutions and long-term care associations.

Please send a note to your state legislator to support legislation to impose criminal sanctions for financial exploitation against older individuals, something Iowa lacks.

Help keep the momentum on this important legislation. This is a nonpartisan issue. We can work together to protect our most vulnerable Iowans.

Lois Stork, New Hampton

