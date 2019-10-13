Support Beto O’Rourke
BOBBIE FOX
CEDAR FALLS — I am a firm believer that everyone has a role to play in progress. It’s why I opposed in 2007 the coal-fired power plant in Black Hawk County, and why I am currently a member of the local Sierra Club. The only way we will improve our community and tackle issues like the existential threat of climate change and the gun violence epidemic is if we all do our part. And it’s important we have leaders that recognize that.
I am endorsing Beto O’Rourke because he is the courageous leader we need to take bold action and bring everyone into the solutions. His plan to tackle the climate crisis includes how he will partner with Iowa farmers and put them back in the driver’s seat of sustainable innovation.
Beto’s leadership on gun reform also shows he understands we need everyone in this fight. He called on credit card companies to not support the sale of assault weapons, because it’s long past time we get weapons of wars off our streets.
Our country needs Beto’s fearless leadership that not only calls on everyone to be a part of the change we want to see but puts those words into action.
