Support Ashley Hinson for a better Iowa



Ashley Hinson brings her hard-working, conservative Iowa values to congress. She is a fiscal conservative and supports a smaller government that lives within its means, just like we all have to at home. Ashley Hinson has gained a reputation as one of the hardest working members of congress in just her first term. Her peers have recognized her leadership by placing her on the house appropriations committee and the house budget committee. This is a remarkable achievement for a first term member of congress! Ashley will be in great position to support America and specifically Iowans and our Iowa economy in the next congress as a member of the majority party!



Craig W LohmannBlack Hawk County Republican chair