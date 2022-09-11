 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Support Ashley Hinson for a better Iowa

  • 0

Ashley Hinson brings her hard-working, conservative Iowa values to Congress. She is a fiscal conservative and supports a smaller government that lives within its means, just like we all have to at home. Ashley Hinson has gained a reputation as one of the hardest-working members of Congress in just her first term. Her peers have recognized her leadership by placing her on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Budget Committee. This is a remarkable achievement for a first-term member of Congress. Hinson will be in great position to support America and specifically Iowans and our Iowa economy in the next Congress as a member of the majority party.

Craig W Lohmann, Black Hawk County Republican chair

Support Ashley Hinson for a better Iowa

Ashley Hinson brings her hard-working, conservative Iowa values to congress. She is a fiscal conservative and supports a smaller government that lives within its means, just like we all have to at home. Ashley Hinson has gained a reputation as one of the hardest working members of congress in just her first term. Her peers have recognized her leadership by placing her on the house appropriations committee and the house budget committee. This is a remarkable achievement for a first term member of congress! Ashley will be in great position to support America and specifically Iowans and our Iowa economy in the next congress as a member of the majority party!

Craig W LohmannBlack Hawk County Republican chair

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn how to read a book

Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, …

Biden setting spending records

Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first …

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News