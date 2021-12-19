 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Supervisor's suicide comment was appalling

I used to have a great deal respect for Craig White as a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the county Board of Supervisors, a tireless advocate for his fellow veterans of all wars. That was lost when I read his not-so-lightly veiled swipe at fellow supervisor Chris Schwartz.

His lack of sensitivity to the circumstances is appalling. White has obviously not sat by the side of a friend or relative who suffered anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, culminating in death by suicide. Were the "signs" there? Oh, you bet they were. Could we stop their progression? No we couldn't. Only a few steps in the moccasins of suicide survivors would suggest you to think before you speak, Craig.

Luanne Puhl, Cedar Falls

 

