LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Supervisor offers Christmas greetings

Christmas wishes and a great 2022 is what I'm hoping for all of our citizens this holiday season. On Dec. 24, 1969, I got home from my tour of duty. It was a great day, one I will never forget; flying into the Waterloo airport and having my dad pick me up and go my family's home where all my siblings and mother were waiting. Over these 50 plus years I've dedicated time to help others through various organizations: Cedar Valley Hospice, helping vets cope with their final days; Cedar Valley Honor Flight helping vets lay down their memories of the past; County Social Services helping citizens with brain health issues; Vietnam vigil helping my fellow vets work through issues; Black Hawk County supervisor being a voice for my constituents; North Star Community Services being a voice for special needs people; Pathways helping citizens with addictions. I love what I do and I take pride in what I have been apart and will continue to be a part of being a sounding block for those who need whatever. Again, God bless this community and its citizens, and if you need help with an issue do not be afraid to ask, I'm here.

Craig White, Evansdale

 

