In response to Fred Abraham's opinion Saturday, July 15:

How quickly we forget two things:

1) “The government forgive the interest on federal loans” and “perhaps reimburse private lenders, some or all of the lost interest on private loans” means us (you and me) -- we are the government when it comes to money. We pay.

2) If you borrow money anywhere else you paid back with interest. College/any educational loan is no different.

“Forgiving interest for graduates may be a good path to follow to protect the future for them.”

Can we stop this entitlement? They are graduates, they can understand, protecting their own future.

“This plan has the advantage of helping graduates, but also reminding them that borrowed money needs to be paid back” with interest, is also a pretty good lesson to learn.

If you cannot pay back interest, you should not borrow money.

There is the lesson graduates can understand.

Bonnie Wetzel, Cedar Falls