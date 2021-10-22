 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Students are being indoctrinated to be ashamed

According to my friends at Alliance Defending Freedom, students in some public schools are being indoctrinated in the teachings of a radical and divisive view of the world called a critical theory. ADF explains that critical theory teaches that injustice flows from faulty power structures such as government, church, and the family, that are controlled by oppressors who attempt to crush the oppressed. Critical theory has deep roots in Marxist and postmodern thought. As the name implies, it seeks to change society through the relentless criticism and subversion of institutions.

For example, children as young as five are being told they are either oppressed or oppressors solely on their skin color. Children are being taught that the American system of government must be replaced and they are being taught that it is a lie to say that God created humans as male and female. Teachers are being told they must accept and affirm whatever gender a student chooses.

This must stop. I have sent a contribution to the ADF to support efforts to eliminate critical theory from our schools.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

