Stopping protests is law's real intent

In the column "GOP seeks to shut down social protests" in the May 6 Courier, writer David A. Love is smart enough to see the real intent of the Iowa law that will protect motorists if they run over protesters on the roadways. He can see the dastardly ghost that is in that proposed law: Anyone can commit murder with a vehicle and be immune from prosecution. It brings out the fact that Republicans who call themselves "pro-life" are phony as a $3 bill. They are the worst hypocrites I know of.