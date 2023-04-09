Dear school children of the LBGTQ+ community of Iowa:

We do not care about you or want to protect you nor want you to feel safe at school. We do not want you to have books at school about people from your community. You are nobodies and not worthy of medical or mental health care.

This is the message of the Iowa Republican Legislature, governor, Iowans who voted for them and those who did not vote.

But I do care about you and want to protect you and want you to feel safe at school. I do want you to have books at school about people from your community. You are worthy of medical and mental health care. You are somebodies and you are beautiful children of God.

I include myself in this horrible wrong being targeted at you. I am guilty of not doing everything I could to stop this hatred flowing from the Iowa Republican legislators. I failed you.

My message to you: I am a straight Iowa Christian completely horrified by this warfare.

I will stand with you against the tyranny being launched against you and do it one protest and one letter to the editor at a time.

Lynette Hartman, La Porte City