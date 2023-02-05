The Iowa GOP wants to prevent SNAP recipients from using food stamps for meat, poultry, fish, canned fruits and vegetables, and baking staples. Yes, they’ve withdrawn this in this year’s bill, but we know they will be back next year. Why would they stoop to something so cruel? Follow the money. They are cutting taxes for the wealthy, taking nearly $2 billion out of state revenues. How will they pay for it? By taking food away from the needy. More for them, less for those who need it. Same logic as the school voucher boondoggle. More money for the wealthy who are already sending their kids to private schools, and less for the average Iowa public school child.