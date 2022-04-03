Following is the text of a public petition to stop the Freedom from Religion Foundation. I have signed and returned with a donation to the Citizens United Foundation, Washington, D.C.

"Regarding the values of this community, which the Freedom from Religion Foundation is attempting to demolish:

"Whereas, the vast majority of Americans believe in God, and we peacefully practice our faith according to our constitutional rights, and

"Whereas, the Freedom from Religion Foundation wants to unconstitutionally erase God from the public square, and

"Whereas, the opinion of the Freedom from Religion Foundation is 100% opposed to the truth and our sacred rights,

"Therefore, I ask you to deny the demands made by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, stop their campaign against our values, and reject their ungodly and unconstitutional ideas.

"I respectfully submit this petition for the good of my country."

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0