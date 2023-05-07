Let's say someone breaks into my house and steals all my stuff. The person is put on trial and the defense is cross-examining me. They ask, "Did the burglar really break in or did you consent to give him your stuff?" "Did you scream loud enough for the neighbors to hear when you discovered the burglary?" "Are you just making a false accusation because you want to get back at the robber?" These questions sound absurd in the context of another crime, but that's what rape victims are asked all the time, including, most recently, Jean Carroll. Only one question is relevant: "Did Donald Trump have sex with her without her consent?" If so, he should have been criminally prosecuted but since that isn't an option at this point, at least make him pay financially. And, let's stop persecuting rape victims for having the courage to step forward.