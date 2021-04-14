Step up, Iowa, and help migrant children

I am deeply saddened and disappointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to reject the federal government's request to accept migrant children into Iowa. Our values of kindness, decency, and willingness to help others are not reflected by her flippant "This is not our problem" remark. People are not disposable, and their worth is not determined by the pigment in their skin. We are all familiar with the phrase "lead, follow, or get out of the way." Clearly, the leadership is lacking. Ask any of the grieving families who lost loved ones due to her gross mismanagement of the pandemic, or those who live in constant fear due to her lax gun control laws. She follows the cruel, inhumane policies of a disgraced, defeated, twice-impeached, insurrection-inciting former president. Now it's time to get out of the way. There are many wonderful organizations like LULAC, Lutheran Charities, Catholic Charities, Border Angels, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, ACLU, and the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice that are ready and eager to do the humanitarian work to care for these children and reunite them with their families. We need to step up and show the world that "Iowa Nice" is alive and well.