State trapshoot deserves media coverage

The 144th Iowa State Trapshoot wrapped up July 25 after six days of competition. I struggle to name another Cedar Valley event with this history.
Despite bringing thousands of visitors and contestants to the Cedar Valley from all across the United States, and despite the thousands of dollars they bring to the local economy, not one word was said about it by any of our local media. Some businesses have advised me this is one of their most profitable weeks of the year. Yet not one word was heard or written about it.
The Bureau of Tourism did have a booth promoting the Cedar Valley and providing information for visitors. Thank you to them.
I fail to understand how an event of this magnitude and longevity can be totally ignored. The organization, contestants and visitors wonder why as well.
Next year will be the 145th!
Dennis Bigelow, Cedar Falls