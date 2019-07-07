{{featured_button_text}}

ERIC NIELSEN

STEAMBOAT ROK --- So we are allowing gambling in Iowa at an increased level. ATMs were not luring enough working folks on their way home to balance our budget instead of feeding the children.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

But our governor will not allow marijuana decriminalization because she had problems drinking? I'm confused. I also have to say that Waterloo moved to resolve the speeding problem with cameras and the Legislature wanted a huge piece of the revenue.

They are the same ones that refuse to control speeding on state roads --- 15 over is fine? Today's speedometers are as accurate as radar; let's be truthful about this.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments