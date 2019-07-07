ERIC NIELSEN
STEAMBOAT ROK --- So we are allowing gambling in Iowa at an increased level. ATMs were not luring enough working folks on their way home to balance our budget instead of feeding the children.
But our governor will not allow marijuana decriminalization because she had problems drinking? I'm confused. I also have to say that Waterloo moved to resolve the speeding problem with cameras and the Legislature wanted a huge piece of the revenue.
They are the same ones that refuse to control speeding on state roads --- 15 over is fine? Today's speedometers are as accurate as radar; let's be truthful about this.
