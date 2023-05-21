Theocracy: government by a person or persons claiming divine authority. i.e. Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Vatican City, to name a few. It seems here in the good old USA. We seem to have a handful of states promoting this type of government. What are they thinking? What happened to separation of church and state? Rendering to Caesar the things that are Caesar's and to God things that are God's?

Unless you have been living on Mars you should realize how destructive this form of government can be to those who are governed by it.

Ask any woman in Afghanistan, Iran etc. You can search the world, and you will find no better democracy than ours.

"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves"

Cassius in Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar."

Bob Black, Waterloo