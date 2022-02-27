State Farm faces discrimination lawsuit

As Black History Month winds down, unfortunately the more things change, the more things stay the same. Recently, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump filed a discrimination lawsuit against State Farm Insurance when they allegedly fired Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, a 28 year employee, after she brought fraudulent claims denials targeting Black neighborhoods including here in Iowa, along with racist internal company emails directed at Black employees, to management's attention. After the company fired her, she was offered $175,000 to keep quiet, she refused both.
So while State Farm can find hush money, the money to hire the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul, Jake from State Farm and to advertise on national TV during sporting events, they are enriching themselves at the expense of Black folks by denying legitimate claims.
They give outward appearances of being welcoming of Blacks; their actions say otherwise.
Marlon Micou, Waterloo