State Farm faces discrimination lawsuit

As Black History Month winds down, unfortunately the more things change, the more things stay the same. Recently, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump filed a discrimination lawsuit against State Farm Insurance when they allegedly fired Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, a 28 year employee, after she brought fraudulent claims denials targeting Black neighborhoods including here in Iowa, along with racist internal company emails directed at Black employees, to management's attention. After the company fired her, she was offered $175,000 to keep quiet, she refused both.