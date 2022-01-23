 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Stand up for social justice

  • 0
LTE

Stand up to social injustice all over the world. I need to promote all individuals of Black Hawk County to continue the conversation of systemic prejudice being the true motivator of majority of the fabricated charges of Black people. I challenge those same people to have a sit down with others who would like to share their wisdom concerning judicial misconduct. I desire too for justice; however when you falsify information about cases and have the media to print these biased explanations of why you are charging Black people with severe crimes with no factual information. I see that Cedar Falls is pressuring the county to assist in the city to solve an alleged murder. Will someone please attempt to bring a new era platform to Waterloo and Cedar Falls and give viewers the evidence they so deserve. Just because you have to solve a case, that does not give you the right to execute prosecutorial misconduct, dishonor civil rights and continue systemic racism by attacking innocent Blacks of these fabricated charges. If a person selling drugs aims a gun at anyone, there is no murder one charges. Stop painting Blacks as monsters.

People are also reading…

Chickie Jackson, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter writer defends his thesis

Letter writer defends his thesis

Mr. Johnson: Using well-worn Democrat Party tactics, you ignore my facts instead veering into deflection — bringing up examples that have noth…

US Constitution is worth defending

US Constitution is worth defending

Political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution. The preamble to the Constitution states plainly "we the people of the United States."…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News