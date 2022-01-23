Stand up for social justice

Stand up to social injustice all over the world. I need to promote all individuals of Black Hawk County to continue the conversation of systemic prejudice being the true motivator of majority of the fabricated charges of Black people. I challenge those same people to have a sit down with others who would like to share their wisdom concerning judicial misconduct. I desire too for justice; however when you falsify information about cases and have the media to print these biased explanations of why you are charging Black people with severe crimes with no factual information. I see that Cedar Falls is pressuring the county to assist in the city to solve an alleged murder. Will someone please attempt to bring a new era platform to Waterloo and Cedar Falls and give viewers the evidence they so deserve. Just because you have to solve a case, that does not give you the right to execute prosecutorial misconduct, dishonor civil rights and continue systemic racism by attacking innocent Blacks of these fabricated charges. If a person selling drugs aims a gun at anyone, there is no murder one charges. Stop painting Blacks as monsters.