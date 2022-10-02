In these times of heightened emotional rhetoric and partisan politics, I would like to remind us that we have jurisdiction over one person: ourself. No one else has the right to control my body, my soul, my vote, my reading material, and my relationships. I really must insist that you stay out of my doctor's office, voting booth, confessional, library, and bedroom. My judgment day will be mine alone to deal with; no one else will have to pay the price for my choices. Perhaps you could better use your energy and enthusiasm to do some good in the world: bring food and warm clothes and blankets to a homeless person, and don't forget to take care of their companion animals. Walk a shelter pet, read stories to children at the library, volunteer at the food bank, clean up the litter from a park or trail, shovel the snow from a neighbor's sidewalk. Spread kindness and generosity instead of meanness and judgment. It will do your soul good.