Speed kills, and Republicans don't care

The Trumpublicans failed to get speed cameras banned in years passed, so now they have a clever plan to regulate/neuter them to make them ineffective so they cannot ticket anyone unless they are 20 mph over the speed limit. They think they are such good Christians because they force women to carry pregnancies/burdens that came from rape or incest. They'll never know or see such women they dump their tyrannical, oppressive laws on, and they don't have to carry such burdens in their own bellies.

Anyone should tell these phony pro-lifers the victims of speed and careless driving are just as dead as aborted fetuses. But they want to get rid of enforcement cameras and sensible speed limits because they might get zapped themselves, and they get their election funding from big money/big trucking/big business, and because time, profits and schedule are more important than the lives that get snuffed out from more speed. The only narrow-minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women's wombs. They're the worst hypocrites I know.

Google search for "intelligent speed adaptation," a system where the vehicle's computer is linked to GPS and cannot exceed the speed limit on any roads. The speed limit could even be reduced during adverse weather and road conditions. A much better system than cameras. Radar detectors would be of no use to drivers. Police would be free to enforce other laws, but I know these phony pro-lifers would blow their fuses at such a proposed pro-life system. They ballyhoo about intrusion of freedom. Freedom to them means the right to run over other lives.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

