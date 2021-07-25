South Dakota governor should look in the mirror

I had to chuckle when reading the comments made by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem when in Iowa. With all the indignation and disgust she could muster, she declared “I don’t recognize the country I had an opportunity to grow up in.”

Someone needs to inform Noem that the U.S. has had a Republican president for four of the last four-and-a-half years, and Republicans have controlled one or both chambers of the U.S. Congress for 20 of the last 25 years. The U.S. Supreme Court is dominated by Republican appointees. That pretty much covers all three branches of the U.S. government. And just for good measure, Republicans currently control state legislatures in 30 states.