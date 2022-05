Gone to soon. On March 22, my whole world changed. My son, LaVance Cooper, was shot and killed. It seemed as if my world just stopped. I would never have thought anyone would kill my child. He was meek and mild young man. He was no threat to anyone. Please put the guns down. God is in control, but your evil act took his life. Now you want to cry self defense? No way. Tell the truth and do your time. You are not God. Missing my son and may he rest in peace.