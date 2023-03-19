The contents of a letter sent to Gov. Reynolds through her office website.

Dear Gov. Reynolds and Rep. Trey Wellman,

Please suspend the practice of admitting any Iowa high school student in the top half of their graduating class regardless of test scores on college admissions tests or any other personal individual demonstration of preparedness and ability to complete university level work any university may choose to administer to all students applying for admission.

The current practice of admitting all students in the top half of their Iowa high school graduating class would fall under inclusion efforts to admit students to a taxpayer funded college education.

Only admitting students who are prepared and able to complete university level studies would demonstrate a consistent position of the leadership of the state Legislature and the governor's office that state universities will operate their admissions process without fear or favor toward any individual or any outside influences from society.

Georgia Vajpeyi, Waterloo